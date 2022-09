Agree to Disagree: Will Artificial Intelligence Do More Harm Than Good?

Is it true that artificial intelligence will do more harm than good? Proponents say it will help us solve problems like climate change and world hunger while eliminating dangerous and mundane jobs. But critics warn that A.I.’s current trajectory is a dangerous one, which will likely concentrate power, reduce jobs, surveil consumers and voters alike, and threaten democracy. What’s more, some people say these conditions are not based on science fiction but are already in the process of afflicting us, given the number of algorithms we engage with on a daily basis. So, could artificial intelligence be used to help solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges and level the playing field, or will it present perils that far outweigh any good it might do?