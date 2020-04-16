The Defense Production Act Is Being Underutilized

As health professionals and leaders around the nation rush to procure the supplies Americans need to combat coronavirus, we ask: Is the Defense Production Act being underutilized? This little-known law, which dates back to the Korean War, gives the president vast authority to compel private companies to act in the interest of national defense. While President Trump has invoked the act in recent weeks, many are calling on his administration to use its powers much more broadly. They argue that the federal government must intervene in private industry to ensure life-saving supplies – like personal protective equipment and ventilators – are produced and distributed effectively. But others say that companies like GM and Ford will meet America’s needs without unnecessary and inefficient government overreach.