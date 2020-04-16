The Defense Production Act Is Being Underutilized

As health professionals and leaders around the nation rush to procure the supplies Americans need to combat coronavirus, we ask: Is the Defense Production Act being underutilized? This little-known law, which dates back to the Korean War, gives the president vast authority to compel private companies to act in the interest of national defense. While President Trump has invoked the act in recent weeks, many are calling on his administration to use its powers much more broadly. They argue that the federal government must intervene in private industry to ensure life-saving supplies – like personal protective equipment and ventilators – are produced and distributed effectively. But others say that companies like GM and Ford will meet America’s needs without unnecessary and inefficient government overreach.
- The DPA authorizes the federal government to manage the purchasing and distribution of much-needed resources. Without this guidance from the Trump administration, states are forced to outbid one another for scarce supplies and drive up prices.
- Private companies are unprepared to manage orders, coordinate with other businesses, and distribute to the neediest. Invoking the DPA would create a more efficient market to benefit hospitals facing dire shortages.
- The DPA respects private control and operates as a short-term solution. The government isn’t taking over companies or seeking equity.
- The DPA has a long history of successes, including flood wall restoration after hurricanes and syringe production during the swine flu epidemic.
- Invoking the DPA is unnecessary federal overreach when companies are already voluntarily pitching in. Market competition will meet the need.
- The DPA isn’t a quick fix. Companies can’t easily reconfigure their factories to produce specialized medical equipment.
- The U.S. must support private businesses through this crisis rather than subject them to government control. Companies can make more money if they raise prices to meet the demand.
- Widespread overuse of the DPA would amount to gratuitous meddling by the federal government. Coordinating medical supplies is a local issue best left to the states.