The Global Financial System Was Better Prepared for the Pandemic Than 2008

More than a decade ago, Lehman Brothers collapsed, and the world witnessed one of the worst financial crises in global history. In January 2019, Intelligence Squared U.S. hosted a debate on the motion “Ten Years After the Global Financial Crisis, the System Is Safer,” to assess how resilient markets would be in the future. With the emergence of a global pandemic, this has put the debater’s arguments to the ultimate test – whose claims have been vindicated by this unprecedented event? John Donvan is joined by two IQ2 alumni – a top Obama administration economic advisor, Jason Furman, and chair of the editorial board and editor-at-large (U.S.) of the Financial Times, Gillian Tett – to debate whether the global financial system was better prepared for this pandemic after the 2008 financial crash.
- Following the 2008 recession, the Fed and central banks developed new tools, including quantitative easing, to expand balance sheets and safeguard the system.
- Regulators were better prepared for the pandemic because they had been doing stress tests since 2008 to understand worst-case scenarios.
- International institutions have expanded since 2008. For example, the International Monetary Fund has a greater capacity to lend to suffering member nations.
- We have not learned the lessons of 2008. The Fed has cut rates and debt as a proportion of GDP has increased, which makes the financial system more vulnerable to a pandemic.
- Regulators haven’t imposed sufficient oversight on shadow banking and algorithmic trading, both of which have grown since the 2008 crisis.
- Governments are becoming more nationally focused. A lack of effective global cooperation leaves the global financial system worse off than it was in 2008.