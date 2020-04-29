User login

May 12, 2020
The Global Financial System Was Better Prepared for the Pandemic Than 2008
More than a decade ago, Lehman Brothers collapsed, and the world witnessed one of the worst financial crises in global history. In January 2019, Intelligence Squared U.S. hosted a debate on the motion “Ten Years After the Global Financial Crisis, the System Is Safer,” to assess how resilient markets would be in the future. With the emergence of a global pandemic, this has put the debater’s arguments to the ultimate test – whose claims have been vindicated by this unprecedented event? John Donvan is joined by two IQ2 alumni – a top Obama administration economic advisor, Jason Furman, and chair of the editorial board and editor-at-large (U.S.) of the Financial Times, Gillian Tett – to debate whether the global financial system was better prepared for this pandemic after the 2008 financial crash.

Live Audience
Online Audience
Post-Debate
Winner
Against the Motion
42 %
50 %
For the Motion
8 %
Undecided
Pre-Debate
Against the Motion
32 %
44 %
For the Motion
25 %
Undecided
Breakdown
Against the Motion
25% - Remained For the Against Side
8% - Swung From the For Side
8% - Swung From Undecided
For the Motion
4% - Swung From the Against Side
35% - Remained For the For Side
12% - Swung From Undecided
Undecided
3% - Swung From the Against Side
1% - Swung From the For Side
5% - Remained Undecided
Post-Debate
Winner
Against the Motion
55 %
0 %
Undecided
45 %
For the Motion
Pre-Debate
Against the Motion
18 %
18 %
Undecided
64 %
For the Motion
Breakdown
Against the Motion
9% - Remained For the Against Side
27% - Swung From the For Side
18% - Swung From Undecided
Undecided
0% - Swung From the Against Side
0% - Swung From the For Side
0% - Remained Undecided
For the Motion
9% - Swung From the Against Side
36% - Remained For the For Side
0% - Swung From Undecided
About The Debaters
For The Motion
An image of Jason Furman
Jason Furman − Former Chairman, Council of Economic Advisers
Jason Furman was one of President Obama’s top economic advisors and served as chairman of the Council of Economic... read bio
Against The Motion
An image of Gillian Tett
Gillian Tett − Editor-at-Large, Financial Times (U.S.)
Gillian Tett is chair of the editorial board and editor-at-large (U.S.) of the Financial Times, where she oversees... read bio
Main Points
For The Motion
  • Following the 2008 recession, the Fed and central banks developed new tools, including quantitative easing, to expand balance sheets and safeguard the system.
  • Regulators were better prepared for the pandemic because they had been doing stress tests since 2008 to understand worst-case scenarios.
  • International institutions have expanded since 2008. For example, the International Monetary Fund has a greater capacity to lend to suffering member nations. 
Against The Motion
  • We have not learned the lessons of 2008. The Fed has cut rates and debt as a proportion of GDP has increased, which makes the financial system more vulnerable to a pandemic.
  • Regulators haven’t imposed sufficient oversight on shadow banking and algorithmic trading, both of which have grown since the 2008 crisis.
  • Governments are becoming more nationally focused. A lack of effective global cooperation leaves the global financial system worse off than it was in 2008.