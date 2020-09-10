User login

September 30, 2020
Unresolved: American Policing
Historic protests calling for police reform have erupted across the nation. But just what could these reforms mean? And how should we see the criminal justice system today? Staged in our “Unresolved” format, this debate brings together five experts to tackle pressing questions on the history and future of policing in the U.S. including: Should we defund the police? Do police unions do more harm than good? And has policing become too militarized? 

We Should Defund the Police
Winner: Yes
Yes: +1.83%
No: -1.83%
Police Unions Do More Harm than Good
Winner: Yes
Yes: +3.67%
No: -3.67%
The Police Have Become too Militarized
Winner: No
Yes: -2.75%
No: +2.75%
About The Debaters
An image of Paul Butler
Paul Butler − Former Federal Prosecutor & Professor, Georgetown Law
Paul Butler is one of the nation's most frequently consulted scholars on issues of race and criminal justice.
An image of Jason Johnson
Jason Johnson − President, Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund
Jason Johnson is president of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund, a national police advocacy organization.
An image of Rafael Mangual
Rafael Mangual − Deputy Director of Legal Policy, Manhattan Institute
Rafael Mangual is a senior fellow and deputy director of legal policy at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing
An image of Sue Rahr
Sue Rahr − Former Sheriff, King County
Sue Rahr is executive director of the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission, overseeing training of
An image of Vikrant Reddy
Vikrant Reddy − Senior Research Fellow, Charles Koch Institute
Vikrant Reddy is a senior fellow at the Charles Koch Institute, specializing in the area of criminal justice reform.
