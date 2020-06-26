User login
Welcome
Sign Up
Log In
Latest Debate with the Brussels Forum
Nationalism Is a Force for Good
Friday, June 26, 2020
The Electoral College Has Outlived Its Usefulness
20 Books to Raise Your IQ This Summer: Our 2020 Summer Reading List
Intelligence Briefing: The Economics of American Policing
Let's restore critical thinking, facts, reason, and civility to American public discourse. Join the debate and hear both sides of every issue.
Politics
Nationalism Is a Force for Good
World
Coronavirus Will Reshape the World Order in China's Favor
Politics
The Electoral College Has Outlived Its Usefulness
Economics, Finance
The Global Financial System Was Better Prepared for the Pandemic Than 2008
U.S.
The Defense Production Act Is Being Underutilized
World
The Maximum Pressure Campaign Against Iran Is Working
Religion
Anti-Zionism Is the New Anti-Semitism
Politics
Two Cheers for Two Parties
Energy, Environment
It’s Time to Expand Nuclear Power
Economics, Finance
Capitalism Is a Blessing
Culture
Parenting Is Overrated
World
Europe Has Declared War on American Tech Companies
Blog
Intelligence Briefing: SCOTUS Special Edition
Free Speech, Finances, & the Facebook Boycott
20 Books to Raise Your IQ This Summer: Our 2020 Summer Reading List
History by the Numbers: Confederate Monuments in the U.S.
Can You Imagine a Public Without a Square?
Intelligence Briefing: The Economics of American Policing
Policing v. Social Service Spending in America
Are Democracies in Decline?
Could Coronavirus Reshape the Global Order?
The Intelligence Briefing: The Future is Meatless
Intelligence Briefing: The Electoral College
The Intelligence Briefing: Is the Global Financial System Safer than 2008?