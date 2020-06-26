User login

Login With

Join The Debate

Cast your vote and join the conversation.

Membership is free.


Get Started
America’s Debate Series
Let's restore critical thinking, facts, reason, and civility to American public discourse. Join the debate and hear both sides of every issue.
Watch Listen
Recent
Nationalism Is a Force for Good
Politics
Nationalism Is a Force for Good
World
Coronavirus Will Reshape the World Order in China's Favor
Electoral College
Politics
The Electoral College Has Outlived Its Usefulness
The Global Financial System Was Better Prepared for the Pandemic Than 2008
Economics, Finance
The Global Financial System Was Better Prepared for the Pandemic Than 2008
U.S.
The Defense Production Act Is Being Underutilized
The Maximum Pressure Campaign Against Iran Is Working
World
The Maximum Pressure Campaign Against Iran Is Working
Religion
Anti-Zionism Is the New Anti-Semitism
Politics
Two Cheers for Two Parties
Energy, Environment
It’s Time to Expand Nuclear Power
Capitalism Is a Blessing
Economics, Finance
Capitalism Is a Blessing
Parenting Is Overrated
Culture
Parenting Is Overrated
Europe Has Declared War On American Tech Companies
World
Europe Has Declared War on American Tech Companies
Blog
Intelligence Briefing: SCOTUS Special Edition
Free Speech, Finances, & the Facebook Boycott
20 Books to Raise Your IQ This Summer: Our 2020 Summer Reading List
History by the Numbers: Confederate Monuments in the U.S.
Can You Imagine a Public Without a Square?
Intelligence Briefing: The Economics of American Policing
Policing v. Social Service Spending per State
Policing v. Social Service Spending in America
Democracies in Flux
Are Democracies in Decline?
Could Coronavirus Reshape the Global Order?
The Intelligence Briefing: The Future is Meatless
Intelligence Briefing: The Electoral College
Intelligence Briefing: The Electoral College
Is the Global Financial System Safer than 2008?
The Intelligence Briefing: Is the Global Financial System Safer than 2008?