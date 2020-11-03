User login

Stop Worrying About National Deficits
Hosted By John Donvan
Monday, December 7, 2020
12:00 to 13:30
Monday, December 7, 2020
12:00 PM − 01:30 PM EST
Stop Worrying About National Deficits

Governments around the world have spent unprecedented sums — trillions of dollars — to combat the economic impacts of coronavirus. In the United States alone, the national deficit surpassed $3 trillion this year. That’s three times larger than in 2019 and some $2 trillion more than the White House projected back in February. But just what does rising government debt mean for our future? A new crop of economists – adherents to Modern Monetary Theory – have a bold proposition: Don't worry about it. In a modern economy, they argue, deficits are no bogeyman. And they're certainly no excuse to halt state spending on things like education and healthcare. Take Japan, for instance, where the national deficit is a soaring $12 trillion and counting. But others are more wary. They warn that unless political leaders balance the books, soaring federal debt will undermine the nation's economic future and compromise national security and its sovereignty. So, we ask, are rising national deficits cause for concern? 

An image of James Galbraith
James Galbraith − Professor of Public Affairs & Former Executive Director, Congressional Joint Economic Committee
James Galbraith is an economist and professor of public affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. He was... read bio
An image of Stephanie Kelton
Stephanie Kelton − Economist & Author, "The Deficit Myth"
Stephanie Kelton is the bestselling author of "The Deficit Myth" and a leading authority on Modern Monetary Theory,... read bio
An image of Todd Buchholz
Todd Buchholz − Former White House Director of Economic Policy & Author, "The Price of Prosperity"
Todd Buchholz a leading expert on the economy, stock market, and politics. He was director of economic policy under... read bio
An image of Otmar Issing
Otmar Issing − Former Chief Economist, European Central Bank
Otmar Issing is a former chief economist and member of the board of the European Central Bank. Issing chaired the... read bio
  • A nation that prints its own currency cannot become insolvent and is therefore able to print money to support the economy as needed.
  • Japan, which has an almost 250% Debt-to-GDP ratio, has a strong economy with no signs of inflation, serving as a useful case study.
  • Deficits will not burden future generations. Deficits during WWII were at an all-time high, which was followed by economic growth in the 1950s and 1960s.
  • Having a large deficit leaves policymakers with fewer tools to correct the market, especially in a state of crisis.
  • Venezuela and Zimbabwe should serve as a warning of how excessive deficits can lead to hyperinflation.
  • The premise of Modern Monetary Theory is wrong and only offers short-term political benefits at the expense of uncertain economic costs. It’s a dangerous experiment that will hurt future generations.